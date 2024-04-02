Resort in Philippines’ protected Chocolate Hills sparks uproar, probes

MANILA — The Chocolate Hills of Bohol Island in the central Philippines are a sprawling geological wonder, shaped by nature millions of years ago. Given their recognition as a UNESCO Geopark, netizens in the Philippines were shocked by the recent revelation that a private resort has been built in the midst of this natural wonder — complete with bright-roofed cottages, swimming pools, and waterslides cutting into the hillside. The sight, featured on a Facebook post in early March (archived here), has garnered 17 million views, largely from an enraged public. This public outcry, in turn, has prompted government investigations into the legality and environmental impact of the resort. Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga, secretary of the environment and natural resources, confirmed that portions of the protected Chocolate Hills had been carved out to construct Captain’s Peak Garden and Resort, the subject of the video. The incident raises key questions about sustainability as the Philippines looks to revive tourism in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. “What I saw yesterday was that the project’s developer carved several hills in order to design and execute his project,” Yulo-Loyzaga told local press on March 22 following her visit to Bohol. “It is very obvious that some hills were carved to execute their design … The hills should not be touched. That really can’t be done.” Global significance Bohol Island, which is also home to rare wildlife like the endemic and near threatened Philippine tarsier (Carlito syrichta), was declared the Philippines’ inaugural UNESCO Geopark in May…This article was originally published on Mongabay

