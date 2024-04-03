Jane Goodall at 90: On fame, hope, and empathy

Jane Goodall turns 90 today. For the past few weeks, the world has been marking her birthday in a variety of ways, from a unique 90-dog salute on a beach in Carmel, California, symbolizing her life-long commitment to animal welfare, to galas in fancy ballrooms in the world’s biggest cities with global business and political leaders. Last week, Goodall graciously sat for an extended conversation at my home in the San Francisco Bay Area. We covered a range of subjects, from empathy for plants and animals to the need for hope. Before we jump into the interview, it’s useful to start by providing some context on Goodall, whose journey has redefined our understanding of the animal kingdom. This background will help us appreciate the insights from our conversation and understand why Goodall has become a towering figure in conservation and primatology. Also a brief disclosure: Goodall has served of Mongabay’s Advisory Council since 2014. Jane Goodall’s Path With little more than a notebook, binoculars, and an indomitable spirit, Goodall set foot in the Gombe Stream National Park, Tanzania, in 1960. Under the mentorship of anthropologist Louis Leakey, her initial mission was to observe and record the behavior of chimpanzees. What followed was a lifetime of pioneering research, transforming her into one of the most influential primatologists and environmental advocates of the twentieth century. Her early observations laid the groundwork for future conservation efforts, significantly impacting the field. Goodall’s contributions to science and our perception of animals have been substantial. Prior…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay