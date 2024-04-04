Indonesian court jails environmentalist for flagging illegal farms in marine park

JAKARTA — An Indonesian court has sentenced environmental activist Daniel Frits Maurits Tangkilisan to seven months in prison for his online criticism of illegal shrimp farms inside a marine national park off Java Island. The Jepara High Court in Indonesia’s Central Java province also fined Daniel 5 million rupiah ($315) in its April 4 ruling. It found the activist guilty of “spreading hate” under a controversial 2008 law on online speech, over a Facebook post in which he denounced the shrimp farms operating inside Karimunjawa National Park, an ostensibly protected area. Judge Parlin Mangatas Bona Tua said Daniel’s post had “created unrest” among community members in Karimunjawa. The sentence handed down was less than the 10 months sought by prosecutors. Daniel Frits Maurits Tangkilisan, an environmental activist, is photographed in police custody after being arrested for criticizing the presence of illegal shrimp farms in a protected area. Image courtesy of Lingkar Juang Karimunjawa. Indonesian environment ministry officials inspect an illegal shrimp farm in Karimunjawa National Park. Image courtesy of the Indonesian Ministry of Environment and Forestry. A coalition of 21 environmental and human rights groups has lambasted the court’s decision. In a press statement issued after the ruling, it said the decision set a negative precedent that anyone could be punished due to “a subjective perception of others,” regardless of the truth. “This decision gives a bad image for Indonesian courts,” the statement said. “The impact of this decision is very bad for environmental protection efforts in Karimunjawa.” Daniel is…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay