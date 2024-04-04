Mato Grosso shelves environmental license application for Amazon dam

On March 18, the Mato Grosso State Environmental Department (SEMA-MT) shelved the environmental license application for the Castanheira hydropower plant. Organizations and social movements have mobilized for more than 10 years to block the dam that would be built on the Arinos River (Juruena River Basin). As reported by Mongabay in December, if the project were to go ahead, an area of around 95 square kilometers [37 square miles] would be flooded, directly affecting Indigenous communities, small farmers and urban and rural dwellers in the municipalities of Juara, Novo Horizonte do Norte and Porto dos Gaúchos, all in Mato Grosso state. According to SEMA-MT, the application was rejected for not presenting solutions “to pending issues, since complementary studies, documents and essential information were requested for analysis” and were not provided by the Energy Research Office (EPE), a federal government company linked to the Ministry of Mines and Energy, which is responsible for studies related to the country’s energy planning. The environmental agency’s technical report was published one day after the Federal Public Defender’s Office and the Federal Prosecution Service filed a public civil action demanding the suspension and federalization of the licensing procedure. According to a study by the NGO Operação Amazônia Nativa (OPAN), the project would be economically harmful to affected towns and would threaten the physical and cultural preservation of Indigenous peoples. Furthermore, the researchers pointed out a series of social and environmental inconsistencies in the licensing procedure. Liliane Xavier, a member of the Juruena Vivo Network, says…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay