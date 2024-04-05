When is the solar eclipse and how can I watch it?

From BBC
Published1 day ago
People across North America will be treated to the view of a lifetime on Monday when a total solar eclipse is set to span across the continent, from Mexico to the very eastern tip of Canada.
Hundreds of events are already being planned for 8 April for eclipse watchers to step outside, look into the sky and catch this rare, astronomical phenomenon.
If you want to be part of the fun, here is our comprehensive guide to where and how to see the eclipse.
A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon moves between the Earth or the Sun, blocking some or all of the Sun’s rays from reaching the Earth.
The phenomenon is a cosmic event, requiring the Sun, the Moon and the Earth to be in just the right alignment for the Moon to cast a shadow on our planet.
When this happens, the Moon casts two types of shadows.
One results in a partial solar eclipse, which covers only part of the Sun.
The other – and arguably the most spectacular – is called a total solar eclipse where the Sun is entirely covered by the Moon, save for a visible ring of light in the sky.
Solar eclipses themselves are not that rare – in fact, there are about two to four that occur per year.
But the likelihood