Eclipse watchers hope for clear skies

From BBC
Published3 hours ago
Millions are hoping for clear skies as anticipation grows ahead of Monday’s total solar eclipse.
Forecasters are predicting cloudy conditions in northern Mexico, Texas and parts of the Great Lakes region.
Better weather is expected in western Mexico and parts of the US Midwest, with clear spring skies likely in New England and Canada.
The total solar eclipse, the first to cross the continent since 2017, will first hit land on Mexico’s west coast.
It will track north-east across heavily populated areas and several major cities in three countries.
This video can not be played
To play this video you need to enable JavaScript in your browser.
Some areas along the path of totality – where the moon totally obscures the sun – will experience darkness for nearly four-and-a-half minutes.
According to Nasa, 31.6 million people live along the path of totality, and millions more are expected to travel to catch a glimpse of the celestial event.
At the Starry Night RV park in Fort Worth, Texas vehicles full of eclipse watchers were rolling in to set up camp ready for the big moment.
Owner Lindsey Kuhn told the BBC: “It’s becoming quite a big deal, people have driven here from all over.”
“I’ve been trying to explain to my daughter that it’s going to get dark, she asked ‘will we have to go to sleep?’
<div data-component="text-block" class="ssrcss-uf6wea-RichTextComponentWrapper