Costa Rican community struggles to stop an airport ‘destroying our country’

PALMAR SUR, Costa Rica — “Once, we were digging to build a fence for the animals and we discovered by luck some archaeological artifacts,” says Ana Isabel Vargas Ortiz, a 55-year-old farmer. She lives in Finca 9, a village close to the Diquís Delta archaeological site in the Puntarenas region of southeast Costa Rica. “It was a strong emotion and not only for the historical value. We still hope that our ancestors will save us from the construction of the new airport, which will make us lose our houses and lands.” Vargas Ortiz, a mother of seven, is one of the community leaders opposing the construction of the AIZS airport project that would overlap with her village and the neighboring Finca 10. The airport, planned in the vicinity of a UNESCO World Heritage Site that’s home to pre-Columbian artifacts, will have a 2.6-kilometer (1.6-mile) runway, whose construction threatens to evict the roughly 350 families living in the two hamlets and affect the four archaeological sites inside the Diquís park. The airport is among many projects related to tourism development expanding across the country. “From the Pacific to the Caribbean coast, we witness the commodification of nature in Costa Rica,” says Tania Rodríguez Echavarría, a professor of political ecology at the University of Costa Rica. “Monoculture [farming] and tourism on a large scale are part of the same agro-exporter and extractivist vision, which leaves local people behind.” Ana Isabel Vargas Ortiz, 55, lives in Finca 9, a village close to Diquís…This article was originally published on Mongabay

