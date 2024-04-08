New FPIC guide designed to help protect Indigenous rights as mineral mining booms

More than eight years after the Mariana dam disaster, Indigenous Krenak people remain scarred by the memories of one of the worst environmental disasters in Brazil’s Minas Gerais state. Living on the banks of the Doce River for generations, the Krenak peoples were among the most impacted by the rupture of the Fundão iron mine tailings dam that poured 50 million tons of ore and toxic waste into the river. The terrific force of the toxic mud wave killed 19 people and contaminated croplands. Communities remain frustrated over delayed compensation and repairs from the mining companies. “The impacts are still acutely felt, which underscores the urgent need for a more responsive and just legal system,” says Edson Krenak, an Indigenous writer and advocacy coordinator at Cultural Survival. Facing the potential impacts and rights violations of future investment projects — and to make sure they have a seat at the discussion table and reap benefits — the Krenak peoples developed their own protocols for investors visiting their lands: their own self-determined protocol to implement their free, prior and informed consent (FPIC). FPIC is a right in the U.N. Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples in which Indigenous people give or withhold consent on any activities impacting their lands, resources, livelihoods and health. Implementing FPIC is often complex, bureaucratic and sometimes fraught. To keep things simple and reflect their systems of governance and values, the Krenak peoples created a tailor-made FPIC protocol. And as mining for minerals to feed the green…This article was originally published on Mongabay

