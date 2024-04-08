Rewilding program ships eggs around the world to restore Raja Ampat zebra sharks

RAJA AMPAT, Indonesia — Nearly a million people visit the Shark Reef Aquarium on the Las Vegas Strip in Nevada every year. There’s a chance they see zebra sharks (Stegostoma tigrinum) among the more than 15 shark species roaming the aquarium. But they might not be aware that those zebra sharks are a part of a rewilding project that tries to save the shark from extinction — the first of its kind in the world. In 2023, eggs from the aquarium sharks were shipped more than 12,100 kilometers (7,500 miles) to the Raja Ampat archipelago in eastern Indonesia. A couple of them recently hatched, with two new sharks emerging, named Buddy and Marshall. Both sharks are now being kept in a hatchery on the island of Kri, hosted by the Raja Ampat Research and Conservation Centre (RARCC) and run by the nonprofit Papua Diving. When Mongabay visited the hatchery at the end of January, the two juvenile sharks were kept in separate tanks. They were being fed daily, with food that is naturally available in their habitat, to the point where they would be strong enough to be released into the wild. A Zebra shark named Buddy swimming in a tank at a hatchery in Raja Ampat. Image by Ridzki R. Sigit/Mongabay. The shark rewilding project, called StAR (Stegostoma tigrinum Augmentation and Recovery) project, is an initiative that focuses on restoring zebra shark populations back to their natural habitat. Only 20 zebra sharks are estimated to remain in Raja Ampat…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay