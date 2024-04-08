Together in wonder: North America awed by total solar eclipse

From BBC
Published1 hour ago
Across Mexico, the US and Canada, inside a ribbon of land stretching 155 miles wide but more than 4,000 miles long, tens of millions of people craned their necks, tilted their heads to the sky and watched in wonder as the day turned to night.
What many saw on Monday was a phenomenon like no other: the Moon moving between the Earth and the Sun, extinguishing its light in a total solar eclipse.
The path of totality spanned the continent, beginning over the warm sands of a Mexican beach town, darkening the skies above the the crashing waters of Niagara Falls, before ending its journey on the shores of Canada’s Newfoundland.
It left a sense of awe in its wake, a reminder of our planet’s place in the universe.
The eclipse was first seen around Mazatlán, Mexico, on the country’s western shores at 11:07 local time (19:07 BST).
At first, the Moon’s outer edge seemed to just be touching the Sun. Then it devoured more and more until cheers erupted as all finally went dark – save for the the silvery glow of the “corona” effect of the Sun around the Moon’s outline.
A thousand miles away in Dallas, Texas, 11-year-old Ady Walton-King was waiting, weeks of pent-up excitement ready to burst.
She had learned all about the eclipse in her fifth-grade