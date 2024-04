From BBC

Watch stunning images of the total solar eclipse as it carved a path across the North American continent.

The total eclipse became visible on the coast of Mexico at 11:07 local time (14:07 EDT; 19:07 BST), as crowds on the beach went wild. In just under two hours, it travelled across 13 US states and into Canada.

The video shows the moment the Moon completely obscures the Sun, turning day to night and revealing the dazzling corona.