Effective climate activism requires honest conversations about its challenges

There's "this myth [of] perfection within activism and I think that's something that sort of barricades lots of people, whether they consider themselves activists or not, from even engaging in the issues," says Clover Hogan, a climate activist and founder of the youth-led nonprofit Force of Nature. In addition to increased criminalization of protests worldwide, environmental activists face a wide range of difficult social, financial and physical risks to their lives and careers. These are challenges Hogan speaks about on this latest episode of the Mongabay Newscast. Listen here: Hogan also speaks candidly with fellow activists about the challenges activists face both outside and within environmental spaces on the third season of her Force of Nature Podcast, Confessions of a Climate Activist, highlighting the paradoxical standards that activists are held to, when the systems upon which societies are structured make alternative lifestyle choices a near impossibility. "It's no accident that we spend so much of our time thinking about our individual lifestyles and not thinking about how do we actually hold these systems accountable," she says. "One of the ways that we've tackled that and addressed it in the podcast is with climate confessions [to] point at how silly it is that we feel guilty about [our] individual actions … against the scale of the problem that is, frankly, being driven by these huge organizations."

