'Forever chemicals' limited in US tap water

From BBC
Published1 hour ago
The US has imposed its first nationwide limits on several harmful chemicals found in tap water across the country.
Research suggests millions of Americans likely drink water contaminated with PFAS chemicals, which are linked to a host of health issues including cancer.
On Wednesday, officials finalised a rule that requires local governments to remove six versions of the chemicals from water systems.
The government has allocated an extra $1bn (£794m) to help cover the costs.
In a statement, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said the new rule would provide long-lasting health benefits for Americans.
“Drinking water contaminated with PFAS has plagued communities across this country for too long,” said EPA administrator Michael Regan. “Today, I am proud to finalise this critical piece of our roadmap, and in doing so, save thousands of lives and help ensure our children grow up healthier.”
The new regulations give local municipalities three years to monitor for the chemicals in their water systems. If harmful levels of the so-called forever chemicals are found, governments have five years to reduce the amount of PFAS in the water supply.
The EPA says between 6% to 10% of 66,000 public drinking water systems across the US may have harmful levels of the pollutants.
PFAS, which stands for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a class of thousands