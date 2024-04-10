One of Colombia’s largest estuary ecosystems is drying up, communities warn

NUEVA VENECIA, Colombia — Sandra Milena Manjarez puts two plates of bright yellow rice topped with liza — a finger-sized mullet fish similar to a sardine — on the white plastic table on her porch. In Nueva Venecia, where homes sit on stilts in the middle of an expansive lagoon in the northern department of Magdalena, everyone subsists on fish, mainly mullet, catfish, tilapia and tarpon. “There’s no other work here,” Manjarez told Mongabay. “What we’ve always lived on is fishing.” The Ciénaga Grande of Santa Marta, or the “great swamp,” is a 428,000-hectare (1.06 million- acre) wetland nestled between the coastal cities of Barranquilla to the west and Santa Marta to the east. The estuary ecosystem collects water from the Caribbean Sea, the Sierra Nevada and the Magdalena River, Colombia’s largest waterway. A wildlife sanctuary, it became a Ramsar wetland of international importance in 1998 and a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in 2000. Children row a boat in the town of Nueva Venecia. Most residents get around the town using large canoes steered by wooden poles. Image by Austin Landis for Mongabay. “[Its] hydrological configuration is difficult to find anywhere else in the word,” said Sandra Vilardy, Colombia’s former vice minister of environmental policies and standardization and an expert on the Ciénaga Grande. “In a place where people depend on fishing, they need that input and that flow, because the Ciénaga ends up being a nursery for marine fish,” Vilardy said. The Ciénaga estuary is home to approximately 20,000 people,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

