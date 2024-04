From BBC

In the Russian region of Orenburg, thousands of people have been evacuated as water levels surge to over nine metres.

The region has been affected by worse-than-usual seasonal flooding because of melting snow from the Ural Mountains, with the town of Orsk affected particularly.

The Ural river, Europe’s third longest, is expected to reach unprecedented levels, peaking on Wednesday.

Russia’s emergency ministry estimates that more than 10,000 homes are underwater.