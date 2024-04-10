Tracking wildlife health & disease via bioacoustics is effective: More research is needed (commentary)

Vocalizations have the capacity to illuminate valuable information about an animal’s health and wellbeing, if we are willing to put in the effort to listen. The first time I appreciated this potential was in 2018, on the waters of the San Juan Islands in Washington State. An orca named Talequah had recently lost her calf and was keeping it afloat by nudging the corpse towards the surface, a journey that ended up lasting 17 days and 1,000 miles. As part of a small team researching underwater noise in the area, I collected recordings of the grieving mother to study if orca calls could indicate mourning behavior. That moment transformed my understanding of how animal vocalizations, or bioacoustics, can encode information. To better understand and predict wildlife health, we should focus research on understanding how welfare metrics can be measured through vocalizations. The use of bioacoustic signatures associated with illness to monitor human health is blossoming, leading to the term ‘acoustic epidemiology.’ Machine learning has enabled the development of automated methods using vocal recordings to detect tuberculosis, Covid-19, and Parkinson’s disease, demonstrating the ability to monitor certain health indices passively. Over the past two decades, the livestock industry has used acoustics to monitor the health of poultry, swine, and cattle due to vocalizations’ proven correlation with welfare and disease states. Figure 1. Key epidemiological variables are listed (dark grey boxes), below which metrics are given which could be informative to the specific variable and that can be derived from acoustic data.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

