New online tool is first to track funding to Indigenous, local and Afro-descendant communities

Developers have rolled out the first ever interactive online tool to track all funding for Indigenous peoples, local communities and Afro-descendant peoples’ forest stewardship and land tenure. The Path to Scale dashboard, developed in a partnership between the Rights and Resources Initiative (RRI) and the Rainforest Foundation Norway (RFN), provides information on funding from 133 donors since 2011 based on publicly available information. According to the developers, this publicly accessible dashboard will help donors, NGOs and rights holders identify critical funding gaps and opportunities in global efforts to secure communities’ rights. “I believe it’s difficult, especially for the more locally rooted organizations, to understand who the acting donors are and what kind of funding they are providing to which actors,” said Torbjørn Gjefsen, RFN’s senior forest finance adviser. “So, this tool can help fill that information gap.” For donors, the dashboard will help them learn how their peers are fulfilling their commitments, whether they’re increasing direct funding, and reduce duplication of funding. Launching the dashboard was timely, say the developers, to keep track of the progress and setbacks around funding global environmental initiatives investing in community conservation and land rights. At the COP26 U.N. climate conference in 2021, the Forest Tenure Funders Group (FTFG) announced a $1.7 billion commitment to support tenure rights and guardianship of Indigenous peoples and local communities by 2025. At the U.N. biodiversity conference a year later, targets included funding pledges and a goal to protect 30% of Earth’s land and waters while respecting Indigenous rights…This article was originally published on Mongabay

