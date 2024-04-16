Brazil’s illegal gold trade takes a hammering, but persists underground

2023 was a game-changer for the Brazilian gold industry. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva took office as president with the promise to put Brazil’s environmental policy back on track again after four years of Jair Bolsonaro’s pro-illegal mining administration. The repercussions of the humanitarian crisis in the Yanomami Indigenous Territory, with images of severely malnourished Indigenous broadcast all over the world, increased the pressure on authorities to put a halt on the production and trade of illegal gold. The territory, which straddles the states of Roraima and Amazonas, had been invaded by thousands of illegal miners, who spread disease and contaminated with mercury the rivers that the Indigenous inhabitants depended on. The perfect storm set into motion a series of responses. The Federal Police created a department exclusively to investigate environmental crimes, which carried out the equivalent of one raid per week against illegal miners in 2023. From January to September, the federal environmental agency, IBAMA, seized or destroyed 1,997 mining machines in on-the-ground operations, including backhoes and dredgers used by illegal miners to scour the riverbed for gold-bearing sediment. In July, the federal government mandated the use of electronic invoices for gold trading; until then, trade records were largely drawn up by hand. One month later, the central bank complied with a Supreme Court decision to end the “good faith” concept that had exempted DTVMs, the only financial companies authorized to trade gold in Brazil, from verifying the origin of the metal. That law, now overturned, had left the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

