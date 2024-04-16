Lightning and rain kill dozens in Pakistan

From BBC
Published55 minutes ago
At least 39 people have been killed in Pakistan after days of unusually heavy rains battered the country’s southwest.
Some of those killed were farmers struck by lightning while harvesting wheat, authorities said.
Images online show swathes of farmland engulfed by rainwater. Flash floods have also disrupted power supplies and transportation networks.
Pakistan has experienced an increase in extreme weather events, as it grapples with the impacts of climate change.
In 2022, one-third of the country was completely submerged by unprecedented flooding, killing more than 1,700 people and injuring thousands. Millions were left homeless and lacking clean drinking water for months after.
Some of the areas affected by the 2022 floods, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, are being impacted again by the recent storms.
With more rain expected in the coming days, Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority has also warned of landslides and flash floods.
Pakistan’s most populated province Punjab has suffered the highest death toll so far, with 21 people killed by lightning between Friday and Sunday, AFP news agency reported.
At least eight were killed in the westernmost Balochistan province according to AFP, where authorities have declared a state of emergency. Schools in the province were ordered to shut on Monday and Tuesday.
Extensive areas of Pasni, a Baloch coastal town, have been covered by rainwater.
“Pasni looks like a big lake at the moment as