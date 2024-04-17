Indigenous efforts to save Peru’s Marañon River could spell trouble for big oil

Living deep in the Peruvian Amazon, the Kukama Kukamiria Indigenous community have spent generations with their feet in the Marañón, the river emerging from the Andes that provides the main source of water for the Amazon River. They depend on the river to drink, bathe, fish and plant crops. They also believe family members who have drowned or disappeared continue living under its waters, a core part of their spirituality. But as oil companies flocked to the region, the once-clear river has become tainted by oil spills. Worse, community members have suffered for decades from an array of unexplained illnesses, including fevers, headaches, diarrhea, skin rashes and even miscarriages. “We have always lived off the water, but now it’s slowly killing us,” community leader Mariluz Canaquiri Murayari, 55, told Mongabay. “It’s damaging not only our drinking water and food but also our economy, health and way of life.” After decades of denouncing oil companies’ harmful practices in the region to little effect, the Federation of Kukama Indigenous Women living in the community and led by Murayari has recently made a breakthrough. Martiza Quispe Mamani, the attorney representing the Kukama community, during a court appearance in the city of Nauta in November. Image courtesy of Stephanie Boyd. In March, the Mixed Court in the nearby city of Nauta ruled that state-owned oil company Petroperú and the local government of Loreto must take concrete action to clean up and protect the Marañon River. In an unprecedented decision, the judge also named the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

