International hesitancy to adopt environmental regulations threatens Indigenous rights

The mood is tense. After months of delays, the EU will soon vote on a long-awaited piece of legislation that will require European companies to integrate environmental and human rights due diligence into their corporate policies and risk management systems. This directive, known as the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD), is one among various regulatory frameworks that state and corporate actors have been hesitant to adopt in recent years to reach climate and biodiversity goals. According to industry experts, this is due to standards being “impractical” or too difficult to achieve. For the CSDDD, voting faced constant delays because of reluctance on the part of some EU states, including Germany, France and Italy, to support it. The text, now watered down and missing protection for Indigenous rights, is seen by critics as not going far enough to protect the environment and human rights. Even for voluntary regulatory initiatives, which the private sector willingly adopts to track and take responsibility for their supply chains, some companies are pulling back. For example, earlier this year, major corporations and financial institutions pulled out of Climate Action 100+ (CA100+) and Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). These frameworks, whether enforced or voluntary, are designed to ensure the state and private sector are actually implementing the necessary measures to meet global climate and biodiversity goals. Climate goals largely focus on meeting the Paris Agreement’s goal to limit average global temperatures to 1.5° Celsius (2.7° Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels by reducing fossil fuel use. Biodiversity goals…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay