Panama delays promised relocation of sinking island community

Plans to relocate an Indigenous community from a tiny Caribbean island off Panama to the country's mainland to escape rising seas have been delayed due to administrative issues, previous COVID-19-related complications, and poor budgeting. Residents say the government has failed to integrate traditional and local knowledge in the relocation and site development plans. President Laurentino Cortizo told residents of the Indigenous Guna that the new site would be completed by Sept. 25, 2023. But no one has been given keys yet and the site has no basic services, such as water or sewage disposal. According to Erica Bower, a climate displacement researcher at Human Rights Watch, the Panamanian Ministry of Housing and Territorial Planning (MIVOT) told HRW that the houses would be ready on April 4, but that deadline was not met. The relocation project, which involves building 300 houses on Panama's mainland for 1,300 Guna from Gardi Sugdub, one of 365 islands that form part of the Guna Yala archipelago, was first proposed by the island communities in the 1990s, when community leaders began to raise concerns about rising sea levels and overcrowding. "Because of the climate changes taking place in the world, the islands of Guna Yala are more sensitive," Atencio López Martínez, a Guna lawyer and adviser to the General Congress of Guna Yala, told Mongabay. "They are more prone to flooding and that's why communities from Gardi Sugdub have decided to move before catastrophic events occur." Overcrowding on Gardi Sugdub results in a lack of privacy

