The environmental mismanagement of enduring oil industry impacts in the Pan Amazon

The petroleum industry has a long history of operational calamities, large and small, that has created an equally long history of efforts to manage the environmental and social liabilities that are an inherent outcome of their business model. This includes both corporate and governmental actions that seek to mitigate the impact of their day-to-day operations as well as to remediate damage caused by negligence, ageing infrastructure or acts of God. The environmental policies of oil companies were grossly inadequate until about fifty years ago, when the nascent environmental movement demanded action following several high-profile disasters that wrought havoc on natural ecosystems and human communities. Both the scale of these environmental disasters and the inherent toxicity of crude oil forced a fundamental reform on the industry. Reform was first imposed upon the oil giants, and soon extended down through their supply chains to change the practices of their international service providers and state-owned partners in developing countries. In 1990, the petroleum industry in the Pan Amazon was dominated by state-owned companies which had inherited the oil fields and pipeline systems from multinational companies that had pioneered the industry in the 1960s and 1970s. Unfortunately, most had maintained the pre-reform practices of their private sector progenitors. Change came in the unlikely form of the Washington Consensus, a controversial suite of policies imposed by multilateral agencies to foster economic growth via the private sector, which included the promotion of direct foreign investment in the hydrocarbon sector.

