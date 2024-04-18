Circular solutions vital to curb enviro harm from cement and concrete

Concrete forms the backbone of modern economies and societies: Roads, runways, homes, hospitals, banks, skyscrapers, sewers — just about any infrastructure you can imagine — depend on it. And as the global population grows, with rural people rushing to mega-cities for work, much more will be produced and poured. Consequently, concrete is one of the most widely used materials on Earth, with its outdated linear “take-make-waste” production model making it one of the most environmentally harmful. Manufacturing fresh concrete requires huge sums of extracted material, sucks up colossal amounts of water, creates clouds of unhealthful air pollution, and requires massive amounts of energy — fueling climate change. Cement alone accounts today for as much as 8% of global CO2 emissions. Even more worrisome, scientists warn that concrete is significantly contributing to the destabilization of Earth’s planetary boundaries, helping promulgate a “triple crisis” of climate change, pollution and biodiversity loss — with the transgression of even just one of these boundaries potentially posing an existential threat to life as we know it. It’s estimated that around 30 billion tons of concrete now gets used each year, already posing huge extraction, pollution and greenhouse gas emission risks, even as production surges in the Global South as the construction industry ramps up. “That starts looking like quite an enormous pressure on our planetary boundaries,” says Sophus zu Ermgassen, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Oxford. With the bulk of future demand coming from developing countries to improve substandard infrastructure and help raise…This article was originally published on Mongabay

