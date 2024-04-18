Deforestation alerts in the Brazilian Amazon fall to a 5-year low

Forest clearing detected by Brazil’s deforestation alert system fell to the lowest level in nearly five years, according to data released last week by the country’s space agency, INPE. INPE’s satellite-based tracking system recorded deforestation of 162 square kilometers in March, bringing the total loss over the past twelve months to 4,816 square kilometers, the lowest annual level registered since May 2019. This 12-month tally is down 53% relative to this time last year. The deforestation alert system run by Imazon, an independent Brazilian NGO, reports an even larger decline of 65% for the year ended February 29, 2020. 12-month-moving average for deforestation alert data from Imazon’s SAD system and INPE’s DETER system. Imazon is a Brazilian NGO that independently monitors deforestation. The drop in deforestation has occurred despite a severe drought affecting much of the Amazon basin. The drought has stranded communities, stalled river traffic, reduced hydroelectric power generation, and killed wildlife. Fires in northern Brazil are setting records for frequency and intensity. Deforestation has decreased sharply since Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva reclaimed the presidency last January. In contrast to his predecessor, Lula has prioritized efforts to protect the Amazon, including reining in deforestation. Header image: Deforestation in the Amazon in 2023. Photo by Rhett Ayers Butler / MongabayThis article was originally published on Mongabay

