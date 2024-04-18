Malawi police arrest elephant poachers in Kasungu National Park

BLANTYRE — Police and wildlife department officials in Malawi have arrested two men suspected of having killed an elephant in Kasungu National Park in the country’s west. In July 2022, 263 elephants were translocated to the park, which forms part of a transfrontier conservation area covering 32,000 square kilometers (12,400 square miles) across Malawi and Zambia. Parks authorities in the two countries, working alongside the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), have invested $8.5 million since 2017 to secure what was previously a hotspot for poaching and illegal wildlife trafficking. Police say Grave Nkhoma, 48, and Nickson Nthukwa, 50, were arrested in Kasungu district on April 11 and found in possession of 16.6 kilograms (36.6 pounds) of ivory. Residents of villages just outside the park’s boundaries informed police about two men selling elephant meat. “The community knew where they were operating from in those two weeks so they tipped the police and park officials,” said Anthony Chatama, vice chair of the Kasungu Wildlife Conservation for Community Development Association, a local community organization. “This is one role we are playing in our partnership with the government in conservation in Kasungu National Park and surrounding areas.” Joseph Kachikho, police spokesperson for Kasungu district, told Mongabay that investigators confiscated locally made weapons from the men, including a large-caliber muzzle-loaded gun that police say the two used for their poaching operations in the park. They’ve been detained pending a date to appear in court to be formally charged. Following their arrest, the two men…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay