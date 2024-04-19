New calf, same threats: Javan rhinos continue to reproduce despite perils

There’s good news and bad news for the Javan rhino, one of the most threatened large mammals on Earth. The recent sighting of a mother-and-calf pair in Indonesia’s Ujung Kulon National Park, the only place in the world where the species is still found, means the Javan rhino (Rhinoceros sondaicus) continues to reproduce. However, the overall dire situation for this critically endangered species remains unchanged: The total population remains well under 100 animals, and is unlikely to grow given habitat constraints and ongoing foot-dragging by Indonesian authorities to set up a second rhino population. The mother and the calf were captured on camera-trap video on March 4. At the time, the calf was estimated to be 3 to 5 months old. Unfortunately, the mother was so close to the camera that park officials were unable to determine her identity, nor are they certain if the calf is male or female. “It’s encouraging to see these rhinos continue to breed successfully. The world certainly needs more Javan rhino calves to combat the challenges they face,” said Nina Fascione, executive director of the International Rhino Foundation (IRF). “The rhinos are doing their part; we need to do our part to ensure the population remains safe and can continue to grow.” The Javan rhino, once found as far as mainland Southeast Asia, is today confined to Ujung Kulon National Park at the western tip of the island of Java. The total population has officially been estimated at 70-plus rhinos, and for a while…This article was originally published on Mongabay

