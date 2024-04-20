Sunak has set us back, says climate watchdog head

Posted on by | 0 Comments
Sunak has set us back, says climate watchdog head

From BBC

Published56 minutes ago

Shareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing

This video can not be played

To play this video you need to enable JavaScript in your browser.

By Laura KuenssbergPresenter, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg

Rishi Sunak has “set us back” on climate change and left the UK at risk of falling behind other countries, the head of a government watchdog has said.

Chris Stark, head of the Climate Change Committee (CCC), told the BBC the prime minister had “clearly not” prioritised the issue as much as his predecessors.

He accused Mr Sunak of sending the world a message that the UK is now “less ambitious” than it once was.

A government spokesperson said: “Our record on net zero speaks for itself.”

Mr Stark said the country had made enormous progress towards reaching the climate target of net zero by 2050 under Theresa May and Boris Johnson.

But Mr Sunak’s Downing Street had sent a message to the rest of the world that “the UK is less ambitious on climate than it once was, and that is extremely hard to recover”.

Reaching net zero means no longer adding to the total amount of greenhouse gases – such as carbon dioxide and methane – in the atmosphere. The government is bound to this target by law.

The CCC is a statutory body that gives independent advice to ministers and assesses progress on targets.

A government spokesperson told the BBC: “We are the first major economy to halve greenhouse gas emissions since 1990 and have set into law one of

Read the full article

Share This Post

Related Posts

Post Comment