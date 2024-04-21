Our climate change record is strong, minister says

From BBC
Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho has defended the government’s environmental record following criticism from the outgoing boss of the climate watchdog.
Head of the Climate Change Committee, Chris Stark, told the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg that Rishi Sunak had “set us back” on climate change.
Ms Coutinho said the government had a “very strong track record of delivery”.
However, she also said it did not want to “heap costs on families” in its pursuit of net zero targets.
The UK is committed by law to ensuring that by 2050 its emissions will be net zero – meaning the country will no longer be adding to the total amount of greenhouse gases – such as carbon dioxide and methane – in the atmosphere.
Last year, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a major shift in the government’s approach – including delaying a ban on new petrol and diesel cars and weakening targets on phasing out gas boilers.
Labour in February rowed back an earlier commitment on environmental project spending but says the party still has “incredibly ambitious plans”.
The Climate Change Committee provides independent advice to ministers and monitors its progress on targets.
Mr Stark, who is due to stand down from the body, told the BBC the “diplomatic impact” of Mr Sunak’s announcement had been “immense”.
“The overall message was that the