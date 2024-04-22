No protection from bottom trawling for seamount chain in northern Pacific

The Emperor Seamount Chain is a massive and richly biodiverse set of underwater mountains stretching about 3,000 kilometers (1,900 miles) south from the Aleutian Islands in the northwest Pacific. From the 1960s until the 1980s, bottom trawlers plied the area aggressively, decimating deep-sea coral communities and fish stocks, and removing biomass to a degree not observed on any other seamounts in the world. Fishing has decreased greatly since then, but one Japanese trawler has remained active on the seamounts in recent years — and, to conservationists’ disappointment, that trawling is set to continue. Last week, a proposal to pause the trawling failed to reach a vote at a meeting of the North Pacific Fisheries Commission (NPFC), an intergovernmental body that manages fisheries in the North Pacific Ocean, held April 15-18 in Osaka, Japan. The U.S. and Canada put forth the proposal, which called for a pause in trawling on the entire Emperor Seamount Chain and part of the nearby Northwestern Hawaiian Ridge seamounts, pending further research. The NPFC did pass a separate, Japan-sponsored proposal to regulate fishing of the Pacific saury (Cololabis saira), a small, short-lived silvery fish whose stock is severely depleted. Map showing the Emperor Seamount Chain in the northwest Pacific Ocean. Image courtesy of Pew Charitable Trusts. Efforts to protect the seamounts The trawling pause on the Emperor Seamount Chain died during discussions before being brought to a vote because Japan didn’t support it, due to its industry’s interests, Matthew Gianni, co-founder of the Deep Sea Conservation…This article was originally published on Mongabay

