Ecuador’s first Indigenous guard led by Kichwa women: Interview with María José Andrade Cerda

Yuturi ants are peaceful until their territory is threatened. This species, also known as the 'conga ant,' is considered a warrior in Amazonian Kichwa Indigenous culture, as these bugs don't allow anyone to enter their home without permission — just like the women of Serena, an Indigenous community located on the banks of the Jatunyacu river in the upper part of the Napo river in the Ecuadorian Amazon. Yuturi Warmi first decided to come together to increase their families' income through making and selling handicrafts, but when their territory was increasingly threatened by mining, they stepped up in its defense. Today, they are the first Indigenous guard led by Kichwa women in all of Ecuador. Over 40 members are organized against all forms of interference in their territory, including the contamination of their rivers and the destruction of the forest. Women from Yuturi Warmi march in defense of their territory in Ecuador. Photo: Elizabeth Swanson Andi. Yuturi Warmi translates to 'conga-ant women.' "We are getting organized against the systematic attack of illegal mining," María José Andrade Cerda affirms, 'in fact, all forms of mining in our territory in Napo province, are illegal." Majo, as friends and family call her, is 28 years old and one of Yuturi Warmi's younger leaders. Mongabay Latam spoke with Majo about the group's organization, the challenges they face as women, and their vision for defending their territory. María José Andrade Cerda, member of Yuturi Warmi. Photo: Uber Gualinga.

