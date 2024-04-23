Father begins legal fight against BP for dead son

From BBC
A father has started legal action against UK oil giant BP over the death of his 21-year-old son.
Hussein Julood alleges the burning off of gas at a BP-run oil field in Iraq – a practise known as flaring – caused his son Ali’s leukaemia.
A BBC investigation in 2022 found Ali’s village, which lies within the field, had high levels of cancer-causing pollutants known to come from flaring.
BP said “we understand the concerns” and are supporting change.
The case is believed to be the first time an individual has started legal action against a major oil firm over its flaring practices.
The claim letter – which has been seen by BBC News – alleges that Ali’s leukaemia and subsequent death was caused by “toxic emissions from the Rumaila oilfield”, and that BP is partly responsible as the lead contractor.
Mr Julood is seeking compensation for the cost of his son’s medical treatment – including overseas chemotherapy and bone marrow transplants – loss of earnings, funeral costs, as well as the “moral loss” of his son.
“I am just hoping for those who hear my voice, from BP, to consider my situation. I am not representing myself alone, I am also representing those poor people living here and suffering from pollution,” Hussein Julood told BBC News.
