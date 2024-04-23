Warming seas push India’s fishers into distant, and more dangerous, waters

KANNIYAKUMARI, India — Anthoni Dhasan, 47, sits on the deck of his fishing boat at the harbor of Thengapattanam in Tamil Nadu, India’s southernmost state, peering out at the stormy Indian Ocean. It’s been a year since his last fishing expedition — the one that almost took his life. On Feb. 19, 2023, Dhasan and his nine-member crew were on board their motorized boat, the Ruby, 450 nautical miles (830 kilometers) off the mainland, when a Hong Kong-flagged container ship reportedly rammed into their vessel, tossing the crew, like flies, into the cold, blue waters. “It felt like a big explosion,” Dhasan recalls. “I thought this is our end.” The boat began capsizing while the crew floated in the water, screaming for help. Dhasan, the captain of the boat, says he froze up and just hoped for what he calls “help from the heavens.” “It’s God’s grace that we all survived,” he says. “If neighboring boats had not come to our rescue, we would have become food for the sharks.” Two local boats towed the wreck home. Since the incident, Dhasan and his crew have been out of work while the remains of the Ruby lie in a corner of the harbor that mostly houses scrapped boats. Dhasan is claiming damages of more than $10 million, including the boat, gear and lost fish catch. Incidents like this are becoming more common as many of India’s more than 4 million fishers have begun leaving the country’s exclusive economic zone — which…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay