Afro-Brazilian communities fight a rain of pesticides & the company behind it

CONCEIÇÃO DA BARRA, Espírito Santo — Beatriz Cassiano was working in her vegetable garden when she suddenly heard her grandson yelling, “Grandma, get out of there, get out, come in the house! The plane!” In an interview with Mongabay, Cassiano recalls being caught off guard by an airplane dropping pesticides as it flew over the homes in her community. “We didn’t know, [nobody] let us know it would happen. They were dumping the poison out, but they were turning in the air over our people’s properties,” she says. At a certain point, Cassiano was hit by the pesticides. “I was powdered with it, and my arm started to itch.” Her garden didn’t withstand the impact of the pesticides. “I lost our pumpkin plants, our corn …” The community of Linharinho lies in the municipality of Conceição da Barra, a part of Espírito Santo state known as Sapê do Norte. It is a quilombo, a traditional Brazilian community originally formed by runaway enslaved people. There are 32 quilombos in Sapê do Norte officially recognized by the government’s Palmares Cultural Foundation. According to reports from the community, global pulp and paper giant Suzano has in recent years been using aerial application of pesticides on its eucalyptus plantations that surround the community. Statements say there is no prior communication and that the safe distance limit of 250 meters (820 feet) from isolated homes regulated by the Ministry of Agriculture’s Normative Instruction 2/2008 is not being respected. Community members tell Mongabay that the plane…This article was originally published on Mongabay

