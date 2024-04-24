Forest officer’s killing highlights Bangladesh authorities’ waning power

DHAKA — Police in Bangladesh have arrested one person and are looking for nine others suspected of killing a forest officer after he caught them illegally excavating soil in a protected area of the country’s southern Cox’s Bazar district. The incident highlights what experts say is a worrying trend of law enforcement failing to keep up with intensifying pressure from illegal resource extraction. Sajjaduzzaman, 30, a beat officer with the Cox’s Bazar South Forest Division, was responding to reports of illegal soil quarrying in a hilly reserve in the Ukhia area in the early hours of March 31. The group of men digging up the hill struck Sajjaduzzaman and his motorcycle driver with their dump truck during the confrontation, killing the officer and seriously injuring the driver. “The Forest Department filed a case against 10 miscreants a day after the incident, and police have already arrested one person,” Bipul Krishna Das, conservator of forests for the Chattogram division where Cox’s Bazar is located, told Mongabay. Sajjaduzzaman, 30, a beat officer with the Cox’s Bazar South Forest Division, was killed by illegal quarriers. Das said the department is taking necessary measures to bring the people involved in the incident to justice and monitoring the situation carefully. This was echoed on April 3 by Bangladesh’s environment minister, Saber Hossain Chowdhury, who told reporters that the necessary legal initiatives have been taken to ensure exemplary punishment for the suspects. “Those who are involved in the killing will be brought to justice, ensuring maximum…This article was originally published on Mongabay

