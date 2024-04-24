Global study maps most detailed tree of life yet for flowering plants

After the first flower bloomed on the Earth, flowering plants evolved a staggering diversity and now make up about 90% of all plant life. Charles Darwin called this rapid domination an “abominable mystery.” A study published today, April 24, in the journal Nature and led by the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, unveiled the most comprehensive understanding of the evolutionary history of flowering plants to date. The research, which analyzed 1.8 billion letters of genetic code from more than 9,500 species, clears up some of the mystery surrounding the rise of flowering plants. Much like a periodic table, this tree of life shows how plants are related. To ensure the widest possible use of this data, the tree and all its underlying data have been made openly and freely accessible to all through the Kew Tree of Life Explorer. Tree of Life for flowering plants. Image courtesy of RBG Kew The researchers used 200 fossils to add a time scale to their analyses. They found that early flowering plants experienced an explosion in diversity shortly after their origin, giving rise to more than 80% of the major flowering plant lineages we see today. After that initial burst, the speed at which new flowering plant species appeared slowed down for around 100 million years. Then, about 40 million years ago, when Earth’s climate was cooling down, there was another big jump in the number of new flowering plant species showing up. The study involved 138 organizations from 27 countries and used 15…This article was originally published on Mongabay

