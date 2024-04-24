Tribes turn to the U.N. as major wind project plans to cut through their lands in the U.S.

Last week, a United States federal judge rejected a request from Indigenous nations to stop SunZia, a $10 billion dollar wind transmission project that would cut through traditional tribal lands in southwestern Arizona. Amy Juan is a member of the Tohono O’odham nation at the Arizona-Mexico border and brought the news of the federal court’s ruling to New York last week, telling attendees of the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues, or UNPFII, that she was disappointed but not surprised. “We are not in opposition to what is called ‘green energy,’” she said. “It was the process of how it was done. The project is going through without due process.” It’s a familiar complaint at Indigenous gatherings such as the one last week at the U.N., where the general consensus among Indigenous peoples is that decision makers behind green energy projects typically don’t address community concerns. According to Pattern Energy, the Canadian-owned parent company of SunZia, the wind transmission project is the largest clean energy infrastructure initiative in U.S. history, and will provide power to 3 million Americans, stretching from New Mexico to as far as California. Now on track to be finished in 2026, the transmission pipeline is a cornerstone of the Biden administration’s transition to green energy. The 550-mile high-voltage line has a 50-mile long section that cuts through the San Pedro Valley and Indigenous nations that include the Tohono O’odham, Hopi, Zuni and San Carlos Apache. A Tohono O’odham Reservation in Arizona. The 550-mile high-voltage line…This article was originally published on Mongabay

