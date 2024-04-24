U.S. East Coast adopts ‘living shorelines’ approach to keep rising seas at bay

BLUE HILL, Maine — January brought a pair of rough storms to the northeastern U.S. They hit when the tides were high and pushed higher than normal by rising sea levels, setting numerous high-water records and prompting Maine Governor Janet Mills to request a federal disaster declaration. These events, just three days apart, built on damage suffered during another storm during the December 2023 holidays and another during the previous December. “Extensive” is the word that Peter Slovinsky, a marine geologist for the Maine Geological Survey, chose to describe the most recent damage during an interview with Mongabay. He pointed to an estimate that 60% of Maine’s working waterfronts were severely damaged. “We saw numerous seawall failures and erosion of anywhere between 15 to even up to 30 feet [4.5-9 meters] of coastal sand dunes, and massive bluff failures also,” Slovinsky said. The common response to busted docks, condemned houses, shrinking shorelines, disappearing dunes and faltering bluffs has been to bolster the shore with ‘hard’ infrastructure like concrete jetties and breakwaters of imported boulders. But those interventions are expensive, carbon-intensive, and ultimately ineffective due to continual sea level rise. A worker stands on logs pinned down with rebar to hold sediment in place that will be planted with salt tolerant plants for a ‘living shorelines’ project on the Blue Hill Peninsula in Maine. Image by Erik Hoffner for Mongabay. Increasingly, agencies like Slovinsky’s have been experimenting with a more natural and possibly more effective approach called living shorelines. The U.S.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

