Human rights allegations prompt World Bank to freeze project’s funds in Tanzania

The World Bank has suspended funding for a $150 million tourism project in southern Tanzania in response to allegations of forced evictions, killings and other violations of people’s rights in Ruaha National Park. “We have recently received information that suggests breaches of our policies in the implementation of the Regrow project,” a World Bank spokesperson told Mongabay via email, adding that the World Bank is “deeply concerned about the allegations of abuse and injustice related to the Resilient Natural Resources Management for Tourism and Growth (REGROW) project in Tanzania.” A high-level delegation from the World Bank will now visit Tanzania to look into the accusations made against the REGROW project. “This [suspension] is a big deal,” Anuradha Mittal, the founder of the Oakland Institute, told Mongabay in a phone interview. “It is only the second time in the history of the Inspection Panel that funding of a project is stopped while an investigation is happening.” With support from Mittal’s Oakland Institute, villagers filed a complaint with the Bank’s independent watchdog, the Inspection Panel, in June 2023, accusing Tanzania National Parks rangers of extrajudicial killings, the disappearance of community members, sexual assaults and seizing cattle seizures from pastoralists with “extreme cruelty.” They also alleged that more than 21,000 people have been threatened with involuntary resettlement. Zebras, Ruaha NP, Tanzania. Image by Bibi Eng (CC BY-NC-SA 4.0) Maasai herders with their cattle: people living near Ruaha National Park accuse rangers of killings, sexual assault and livestock seizures as well as preventing farmers…This article was originally published on Mongabay

