IKEA blamed for Romanian forest destruction

IKEA is under scrutiny over its wood sourcing practices after two reports linked the furniture giant to destructive logging in some of Europe’s last ancient forests. The recent investigations, conducted separately by Greenpeace and fellow environmental groups Agent Green and the Bruno Manser Fonds (BMF), focus on IKEA’s procurement of wood from ecologically sensitive areas in Romania’s Carpathian Mountains. Both reports argue that IKEA’s actions contradict its public commitments to sustainability. As the largest private forest owner in the Eastern European country, IKEA, through its franchisee Ingka Investments, holds approximately 51,000 hectares (126,000 acres) of land in Romania. The authors of the reports voiced concerns about IKEA’s role as a major furniture retailer, arguing that evidence suggests the company prioritizes wood extraction over responsible forest management. Inter IKEA Group, the franchisor responsible for the IKEA supply chain, and Ingka told Mongabay they “strongly disagree” with the findings and that the operations complied with national and European laws. The dispute erupted after Agent Green and BMF last week published a report alleging a “consistent pattern of destructive logging” in nine forest areas – seven owned by Ingka and two public forest lands linked to IKEA’s supply chain. Using official documents and visits to logging sites, the researchers recorded over 50 suspected violations of forestry laws and poor management practices. These included biodiverse woodlands razed to the ground, intensive felling carried out without environmental assessments, and soil degradation from tractor roads used by loggers. Most of the study sites fully or partially…This article was originally published on Mongabay

