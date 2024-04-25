Indigenous community fights to save its lands on Indonesia’s historic tin island

BELITUNG ISLAND, Indonesia — Nasidi paddled gently past a row of the eponymous rasau trees that line the riverbanks here in Tebet Rasau village, where a decade ago people would wade into the Lenggang River to catch silverfish. But life along the river here in the hills of Belitung Island, he said, is not as it once was. “In the past, if it rained upstream, after three days the water would get to our village,” Nasidi told Mongabay Indonesia as he continued along the Lenggang. “Now, as soon as it rains, the water rushes down quickly and causes flooding.” Tebet Rasau is named for the rasau, or pandan, trees (Pandanus amaryllifolius) that grow in the upland of the Lenggang River here on Belitung, an island located around 350 kilometers (217 miles) north of Jakarta between the Java and Natuna seas. In 2013, much of the landscape around Nasidi’s village was altered by the introduction of a monoculture of oil palm trees. This land use change, combined with rampant illegal mining on an island that was once the world’s largest producer of tin, has led to an array of challenges for the community. In August 2016, residents of Lintang village encountered heavy machinery clear-cutting 30 hectares (74 acres) of forest they considered to be their customary land. The following year, a flood caused substantial damage in the village, prompting the resident Lanun community to draw up their own grassroots plans for environmental protection. In the years since, the Lanun have built…This article was originally published on Mongabay

