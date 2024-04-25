Navigating the rise in conflicts between humans and fishing cats in Bangladesh

In a quiet village called Charghikamala in Rajbari district, a sad story unfolded one night. Helal, a villager, heard his goat crying out in fear. When he went to check, he found a beautiful creature lying still under the moonlight — a fishing cat, with fur like twilight and eyes shining like emeralds. Helal says he felt sad seeing the cat. This wasn’t just any cat; it was a guardian of the wetlands. Unfortunately, its life ended in the blink of an eye. News of the killed cat spread fast, turning villagers both curious and fearful. Helal told everyone what had happened. He had heard his goat crying, saw something moving in the dark in the goat’s vicinity, and in his panic, he swung his machete. It was all a big misunderstanding, he said. The cat was just looking for food, but it ended up dead because Helal couldn’t understand it. This isn’t isolated incident. It’s part of a bigger problem in Bangladesh’s wetlands. As villages grow, the cats’ homes disappear, and they end up closer to human habitation in search of food. A recent survey by Dhaka University’s Zoology Department paints a grim picture of Bangladesh’s lesser-known fishing cats (Prionailurus viverrinus). The study reveals a worrying frequency of conflicts between humans and these elusive creatures: every two weeks, on average. Between 2016 and 2021, a staggering 361 cases involving fishing cats have been documented nationwide. This translates to a new conflict arising every fortnight, highlighting the rapid decline of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

