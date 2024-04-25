Outdated infrastructure and oil spills: the cases of Colombia, Peru and Ecuador

All three legacy-oil pipelines in the Andean Amazon system are old. The Oleoducto Transandino Colombiano (OTC) has been operating for 53 years, followed by the Sistema de Oleoducto Transecuatoriano (SOTE) at 50 years and the Oleoducto Norperuano (ONP) at 45 years. Pipeline technology has changed dramatically since their construction, with improvements in steel alloys, welding technology and surface coverings. These systems’ greatest flaw, however, was the decision to build them above ground, a practice that had been abandoned by the industry in its US-based systems long before these pipelines were constructed. Superficial systems are prone to failure because they either lie directly on the soil surface, which increases the rate of oxidation, or are supported by struts and beams, which make them susceptible to mechanical failure. Most importantly, above-ground systems are more likely to be physically compromised by human actions, either accidental or deliberate. The exposure of these key infrastructure assets to sabotage is most evident in Colombia. Between 1986 and 2015, petroleum infrastructure was attacked more than 1,000 times in Putumayo, triggering at least 160 oil spills. Marxist militias justified their action by claiming they were resisting exploitation by foreign oil companies. However, Indigenous communities suffered most of the impacts of their actions (see Chapter 6). Attacks decreased after the initiation of the peace process (2016–2018) but returned to the status quo ante as armed militias once again asserted their power. Apparently, attacks are a ploy to sow chaos and disrupt the formal economy but, since the pollution of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

