DRC’s 1 billion trees program makes progress, but hurdles remain

KINSHASA, Democratic Republic of Congo — Every weekend between January 2022 and December 2023, members of the nongovernmental organization Ferme Don de Dieu (FDD) planted trees on farmland in Yolo and Kinzono, on the outskirts of Mbankana, more than 140 km (87 miles) from Kinshasa. With the help of technicians from the Congolese environment ministry's reforestation department, they planted eucalyptus and acacia trees over an area of 33 hectares (81.5 acres). Eucalyptus was chosen for at least 22 hectares (54 acres), due to its ability to tolerate difficult soil and climatic conditions. The trees are part of a Congolese government program known as Jardin scolaire 1 milliard d'arbres à l'horizon 2023 (School garden: 1 billion trees by 2023), which was officially launched in December 2019 with the aim of planting 1 billion trees across the country by 2023. FDD's Léa Nyakala Ngila says that reforestation is now an integral part of her organization's mission, and that she and her teams will continue to plant trees even after the government program comes to an end. "Although we plant cassava and other crops on our land, we can no longer avoid the question of reforestation," she says. "This initiative reflects our commitment to help fight global warming." The overarching aim of the government program is to fight climate change and poverty, as well as protect biodiversity. Forests under pressure The DRC's forests, which make up 60% of the Congo Basin's forested area, are under pressure, due to shifting cultivation, informal and illegal…

