Wildlife from space: Winners of Satellites for Biodiversity Award named

The Airbus Foundation and the Connected Conservation Foundation have announced the winners of the second edition of their Satellites for Biodiversity Award. The four winners of the award are international conservation NGO Fauna & Flora International, Peruvian nonprofit Conservación Amazónica–ACCA, Thailand’s Chulalongkorn University, and conservation charity the Zoological Society of London. The winners, selected for successfully deploying satellites and other cutting-edge technology for critical conservation work, will be granted access to Airbus’s Pléiades and Pléiades Neo satellite systems, the former delivering images with a resolution of 50 centimeters (20 inches) and the latter delivering an even finer resolution of 30 cm (12 in). They will also receive funding support and training from the U.K.-based nonprofit Connected Conservation Foundation. “As we navigate an era defined by unprecedented environmental threats, the role of remote sensing in biodiversity conservation has never been more critical,” Sophie Maxwell, executive director of the Connected Conservation Foundation, told Mongabay in an email interview. “From tracking habitat changes to monitoring species populations, satellites offer a bird’s eye view of our planet’s intricate ecosystems, providing invaluable insights into their health and resilience.” The Lorian ecosystem in Kenya from space. The Connected Conservation Foundation and the Airbus Foundation are currently accepting proposals for an award to support the use of satellite imagery for biodiversity conservation. Image courtesy of the Airbus Foundation. The Satellites for Biodiversity Award aims to encourage the adoption and use of very-high-resolution satellite imagery for monitoring, tracking and protecting global biodiversity. In December 2022, the Connected Conservation…This article was originally published on Mongabay

