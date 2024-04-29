A child said monsters were in her room. It was 60,000 bees

From BBC
Published3 hours ago
When three-year-old Saylor Class began complaining of monsters in her bedroom, her parents thought it was just a figment of a child’s overactive imagination.
But then a beekeeper discovered tens of thousands of honeybees above the girl’s bedroom.
Saylor had complained of “monsters in the wall” of her room at their farmhouse in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Her mother, Ashley Massis Class, and her husband thought nothing of it.
They had after all just shown their daughter the Pixar movie, Monsters, Inc.
“We even gave her a bottle of water and said it was monster spray so that she could spray away any of the monsters at night,” said Ms Massis Class, a home designer.
But over the following months, Saylor became more insistent that there was something in her closet.
It began to make more sense when Ms Massis Class noticed bees swarming in clusters near the attic and chimney outside their 100-year-old house.
They thought Saylor might be hearing the buzzing near her bedroom ceiling.
Ms Massis Class called a pest control company that found the winged insects were honeybees, a protected species in the US.
She and her husband contacted a beekeeper who noticed the insects were travelling towards the floorboards of the attic – right above her daughter’s bedroom.
The bees had spent eight months building the monster hive.
The beekeeper brought a thermal camera to scan the