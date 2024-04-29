How the new Catan board game can spark conversations on climate change

From NPR

Today, we’re going full nerd to talk about a new board game — Catan: New Energies. The game’s goal is simple: Build and develop a modern-day island without catastrophically polluting it. Although the concept mirrors the effects of climate change, those words don’t actually appear in the game. NPR correspondent Nate Rott talks to Emily about the thinking behind the new game and how the developers hope it can start conversations around energy use and pollution.

