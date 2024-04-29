Meet the 2024 Goldman Environmental Prize Winners

Seven grassroots environmental activists were awarded the Goldman Environmental Prize on April 29. Known as the “Green Nobel Prize,” the Goldman Prize honors activists from the six continental regions. This year’s winners include two Indigenous activists who stopped destructive seismic testing for oil and gas off the Eastern Cape in Africa, an activist who protected a forest in India from coal mining, an organizer who changed California’s transportation regulations, a journalist who exposed links between beef and deforestation in Brazil, an activist who blocked development of a coal mine in Australia, a professor of philosophy of law who led a campaign that resulted in legal rights to an ecosystem in Spain. “There is no shortage of those who are doing the hard work, selflessly. These seven leaders refused to be complacent amidst adversity, or to be cowed by powerful corporations and governments,” John Goldman, president of the Goldman Environmental Foundation, said in a statement. “Alone, their achievements across the world are impressive. Together, they are a collective force—and a growing global movement—that is breathtaking and full of hope.” The winners will be honored in a ceremony in San Francisco on April 29, at 5:30 p.m. PDT, hosted by Outdoor Afro founder Rue Mapp, with musical guest Jazz Mafia, and will be livestreamed on the Goldman Prize’s YouTube channel. A second ceremony will take place in Washington, D.C., on May 1, hosted by science educator Danni Washington. Here are the winners of the 2024 Goldman Environmental Prize: Nonhle Mbuthuma, and Sinegugu Zukulu, South Africa 2024 Goldman Prize…This article was originally published on Mongabay

