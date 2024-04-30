In Bangladesh, olive ridley turtle breaks 4-year record with 53% increase in eggs

This year, Bangladesh has seen its highest number of olive ridley turtle eggs, thanks to extensive conservation actions, including building awareness among local people and the vigilance of local conservation groups to ensure favorable conditions for the species. Nature Conservation Management (NACOM) found 12,425 eggs in five turtle hatcheries — Pachar Island, Shilkali Island, Shahpari Island, Matharbunia, and Shonadia Island in Cox’s Bazar district — through April 17 this year. The number of eggs has increased by almost 53% compared with the previous year, from 8,096 to 12,425. However, the figures were 4,713 and 3,922 in 2021-22 and 2022-23, respectively. Baby turtles born from the eggs in the hatchery. Image courtesy of NACOM. Of the seven turtle species living in seas, five species are found in Bangladesh’s territorial waters: the olive ridley (Lepidochelys olivacea), green (Chelonia mydas), hawksbill (Eretmochelys imbricata), loggerhead (Caretta caretta) and leatherback (Dermochelys imbricata). Three species of sea turtles — olive ridley, green and hawksbill — come to the coast of Bangladesh to lay their eggs. Green turtles and hawksbills are rare. The olive ridley is listed as an endangered turtle on the IUCN Red List. Olive ridley turtles usually hatch from November to April. At this time, in the dark of night, the mother turtle comes to the house (nesting ground) made in the sand on the beach and returns to the sea with eggs. How the development works Comprehensive conservation action across the beach is a key reason behind the success, among many others. As…This article was originally published on Mongabay

