Plastic-eating bacteria help waste self-destruct

Posted on by | 0 Comments
Plastic-eating bacteria help waste self-destruct

From BBC

Published42 minutes ago

Shareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing

Image source, Han Sol Kim

By Helen BriggsEnvironment correspondent

Scientists have developed a “self-digesting plastic”, which, they say, could help reduce pollution.

Polyurethane is used in everything from phone cases to trainers, but is tricky to recycle and mainly ends up in landfill.

However, researchers have come up with a sci-fi like solution.

By incorporating spores of plastic-eating bacteria they’ve developed a plastic that can self-destruct.

The spores remain dormant during the useful lifetime of the plastic, but spring back to life and start to digest the product when exposed to nutrients in compost.

There’s hope “we can mitigate plastic pollution in nature”, said researcher Han Sol Kim, of the University of California San Diego, La Jolla.

Green light for ‘historic’ plastic pollution treaty Oceans littered with 171 trillion plastic piecesPlastic from take-out food is polluting the oceans

Image source, Getty Images

And there might be an added advantage in that the spores increase the toughness of the plastic.

“Our process makes the materials more rugged, so it extends its useful lifetime,” said co-researcher, Jon Pokorski. “And then, when it’s done, we’re able to eliminate it from the environment, regardless of how it’s disposed.”

The plastic is currently being worked on at the laboratory bench but could be in the real world within a few years, with the help of a manufacturer, he added.

The type of bacteria added to the plastic is Bacillus subtilis, widely used as a food additive and a probiotic.

Crucially, the bacteria has to

Read the full article

Share This Post

Related Posts

Post Comment